Celtics Ripped for Sloppy Performance in Blowout Game 2 Loss to Steph Curry, Warriors

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics opened the 2022 NBA Finals with a spirited performance to steal a road victory. But the energy the Celtics brought to Sunday's Game 2 was the polar opposite of that, as they trudged their way to a 107-88 blowout loss against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.

Jayson Tatum had a bounce-back game with 28 points on 8-of-19 shooting with six three-pointers, but he was the only Boston player to have offensive success on Sunday. His running mate Jaylen Brown added 17 points, but he shot 5-of-17 from the field.

Derrick White was the only other Celtic to score in double figures with 12 points off the bench, but he also struggled with 4-of-13 shooting. Starters Marcus Smart, Al Horford and Robert Williams III combined for just six points.

Boston played an uncharacteristically sloppy game with 18 turnovers. The Celtics had a hot start from three-point land with 10 triples in the first half, but the team struggled mightily from inside the arc. Things fell apart in another disastrous third quarter that saw Golden State outscore them 35-14. Overall, Boston shot 37.5 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from three-point range.

Fans and critics online didn't hold back in their assessment of the Celtics' lackluster performance.

It's been over a month since Boston put forth such a dismal effort. The Celtics were the best team in the NBA in the second half of the season, going 28-7 after Jan. 23. But Sunday's game was a regression back to the start of the year that saw the team struggle with chemistry issues and inept offense.

However, the Celtics can take comfort in the fact that they are heading back to Boston for Wednesday's Game 3 with the series tied at 1-1. They are 6-0 when coming off a loss in this year's postseason, so the team's confidence shouldn't be affected.

But against the Warriors, the Celtics cannot afford another game with subpar energy and effort. It will take complete focus from here on out if Boston hopes to earn its 18th NBA title.