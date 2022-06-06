Predicting Cody Rhodes' Next WWE Feud After Win vs. Seth Rollins

0 of 5

The Hell in a Cell clash between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at Sunday's WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event was easily the most anticipated match on the card, and the announcement beforehand that Rhodes was going into it injured made matters even more intriguing.

Despite the unimaginable pain, Rhodes persevered and delivered an instant classic with Rollins. He also managed to score the three count in decisive fashion to put this rivalry to rest once and for all.

That has left fans wondering what's next The American Nightmare, assuming he takes time off to heal his torn pec and eventually come back stronger than before.

With Rhodes still being a relatively fresh face on the WWE roster, there's still a plethora of people for him to feud with, specifically on Raw. He's consistently been one of the best parts of the program since WrestleMania 38 and WWE should be keeping him hot following his feud with Rollins where he won all three of their matches against each other.

The WWE Universe should get a better idea of what lies ahead for him on Raw, but until then, these are the best options for who his next foe should be.