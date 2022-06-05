Donovan Mitchell Rumors: Jazz Star 'Surprised and Disappointed' by Quin Snyder's Exit

Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

The general sense of unease within the Utah Jazz isn't tied solely to the departure of head coach Quin Snyder.

The team announced Sunday that Snyder was leaving effectively immediately. Shortly after the news, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Donovan Mitchell is "unsettled, unnerved and wondering what it means for the franchise's future."

"Mitchell considered Snyder a significant part of his reasoning for committing to a five-year maximum contract extension in 2020, and Snyder's decision to step away on Sunday has left Mitchell 'surprised and disappointed,' sources told ESPN," per Wojnarowski.

Many assumed some changes were on the horizon for the Jazz after they lost in the first round of the playoffs for the third time in four years. Utah failed to advance past the conference semifinals under Snyder.

In a statement addressing his decision, Snyder said he believed the Jazz "need a new voice to continue to evolve" and that there wasn't an inciting factor that led him to walk away.

The question now becomes how much more turnover Utah will have this offseason.

It's never good when a star player is questioning the franchise's direction, but Wojnarowski's report may not be cause for panic.

There's no guarantee the Jazz will find someone better than Snyder, but it seemed pretty clear they went as far as they could with him at the helm. One way to view Mitchell's reaction is not necessarily that he's looking for an exit but instead wants to provide plenty of input on possible coaching targets.

Perhaps the biggest roster move Utah could make in order to placate Mitchell—trading Rudy Gobert—is already under consideration, too. Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported on May 31 the Jazz "are weighing trade possibilities," though conversations inside and outside of the team remain about whether that's the best course of action.

Mitchell is a three-time All-Star who's in the prime of his career. The 25-year-old is averaging 23.9 points and 4.5 assists and shooting 44.1 percent from the floor through his first five seasons.

If Mitchell were to request a trade, then plenty of contenders would almost certainly line up to throw their best offer at Utah.

This isn't a particularly deep free-agent class coming up, and Mitchell has three more years left on his current deal before he can opt out. Those two factors would give the Jazz a lot of leverage at the bargaining table.

Snyder's resignation wasn't totally unexpected but surprising nonetheless. It's only natural that Mitchell would be taken aback a bit in the immediate aftermath. For now, it might be too early to start building hypothetical trades sending him out of Utah.