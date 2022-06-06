Biggest Takeaways From WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Results

Biggest Takeaways From WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 ResultsJune 6, 2022
History will look back at the 2022 Hell in a Cell premium live event as the night Cody Rhodes elevated his legacy from one of a mere mortal to that of a wrestling god.
The American Nightmare and second-generation professional wrestler turned in the performance of a lifetime, defeating Seth Rollins inside the event's titular steel structure to put an end to their feud, all while nursing a pectoral muscle he had torn clean off the bone earlier in the week.
The discomfort and agony painted his face, the bruising on his arm and chest indicative of a serious injury, but he battled through it to not only earn the victory but deliver a third straight Match of the Year candidate alongside Rollins.
Rhodes' iconic showing headlined a show that also featured The Judgment Day scoring another key victory in their quest for dominance over the Raw brand, more low-key greatness from Kevin Owens and a women's division that showed up, showed out and nearly stole the broadcast.
Women's Wrestling Shines in Superb Opener, Six-Person Tag
In an era where WWE television can be described as inconsistent, at best, there is one element of its programming that continues to shine: the women's division. That was no different Sunday night in Chicago when Becky Lynch, Asuka and Raw women's champion Bianca Belair got Hell in a Cell off to a red-hot start with a show-stealing triple threat match that reiterated the excellence of all three competitors.
Fast forward three matches to the trios match pitting Liv Morgan, Finn Balor and AJ Styles against The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest and Edge. The star power was undeniable but by the time the bell rang and the heels were announced as the winners, it was Ripley and Morgan who earned rave reviews for their contributions to a fantastic, action-packed contest.
On a night when the card was decidedly pedestrian, the stars of the red brand's women's division showed up and showed out, commanding attention and proving that even the most mundane booking cannot prevent them from delivering when given the time and stage.
Given what will likely be a lengthy absence for top Raw star Cody Rhodes following the announcement of his torn pectoral muscle prior to Sunday's show, WWE should absolutely lean into its world-class roster of female talent and give them the opportunity to shine. Let them run in the main event.
Build entire shows around them. At this point, more so than just about any other crop of Superstars, they are responsible for the most consistent excellence, as evidenced by the show that Lynch, Asuka, Belair, Morgan and Ripley put on in their respective matches during this most recent premium live event.
Kevin Owens is WWE's Unsung MVP
The quality of Kevin Owens' victory over Ezekiel Sunday night in Chicago was not only indicative of a wily veteran capable of getting the most out of any opponent, it was further evidence of his status as the unsung MVP of WWE here in 2022.
First, Owens was trusted with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's first match in 19 years in the main event WrestleMania Saturday. Then, he was asked to help introduce and lend credibility to a new character in Ezekiel. He did, too, getting more out of that persona and storyline than most imagined possible.
At Hell in a Cell, he paid the two-month program off with a decisive victory over Elias' younger brother, putting him down and out with a stunner. The win was the absolute least WWE Creative could do for a guy that has been so integral to its product in the first half of the year.
Able to make chicken salad out of any poultry excrement, he delivered Austin a WrestleMania-quality main event and got Ezekiel over in a way a lesser performer never would have been able to. He is an all-world professional wrestler with an enormous personality and a knack for connecting with audiences regardless of his role on the show.
He has earned every bit of praise, every dollar deposited into his bank account and should probably find himself in or around the main event sooner rather than later now that his feud with ol' Zeke appears to have reached its conclusion.
The Judgment Day is Great, But Where Does It Go From Here?
The six-person tag match between The Judgment Day and the team of Styles, Balor and Morgan was an action-packed, energetic bout that proved WWE does trios matches as well as any other promotion in professional wrestling. It also provided the heels another quality victory over The Phenomenal One that begs the question: where do they go from here?
The easy answer is the continuation of the feud with Styles and Co. but given the fact that Edge now has three wins over the former WWE champion, what good does that do for anyone? If Styles beats him or the babyfaces get their win back, all it does is emphasize the company's oft-criticized 50-50 booking.
The alternative? Well, that is where things get tricky.
With the current state of the brand extension and a decided lack of depth across the board, the options are limited. A feud with Bobby Lashley? A babyface turn for Seth Rollins and the resumption of The Iconoclast's feud with The Visionary?
Anything beyond that, outside of said escalation of the feud with the trio affectionately known as BulLiv Club would be a step down for an act capable of being a top-tier heel act in WWE.
The faction has, to this point, been fantastic and the presentation has been expertly executed. Maybe that is enough reason to sit back and enjoy. At some point, though, the long-term creative plans for the faction become paramount, and outside of the continuation of a feud that has been one-sided to this point, the future is murky for Edge and Co.
Cody Rhodes Delivers Career-Defining Performance in Match of the Year Main Event
Fans had a reasonable understanding of just how injured Cody Rhodes was when Kayla Braxton officially announced his torn pectoral muscle on the Hell in a Cell Kickoff Show, yet were somehow still dumbfounded when he removed his ring jacket and revealed a right arm and pec covered in bruising.
An uncomfortable stunned silence fell over the Allstate Arena as the reality of the situation struck fans. Hearing of an injury was one thing but realizing the extent of said injury and both the intestinal and testicular fortitude it took to suck it up and still make the match was something entirely different.
What ensued was one of the hardest to watch, yet equally as compelling main events in WWE history. Neither Rhodes nor Rollins shied away from the injured body part, instead factoring it into the story of the match. The American Nightmare lived one, enduring tremendous pain in the name of art. He undoubtedly suffered for his craft while turning in the performance of a lifetime.
He and Rollins managed to do the unthinkable, wrestling a Match of the Year candidate despite the babyface's obvious injury and capping off one of the truly great in-ring trilogies of this generation.
The quality of the match only enhances the legend of Rhodes' performance. The highest-profile acquisition WWE has signed in recent memory very easily could have backed down, gone and had surgery, then came back in eight months to wrap up the program. Instead, he gutted it out and made sure the fans in Chicago, and those watching at home, got the main event and feud-closer they deserved.
There will be debates about Rhodes opting to perform and WWE allowing it to happen and that is probably a discussion that absolutely needs to happen. It is also important to remember that it is in no way something his peers should feel pressured to replicate. Working hurt or at less than optimal health should never be encouraged by fellow talent or management.
Still, there is no denying what was on display Sunday night. Some will call it guts, others will go with balls and still, others will label it as sheer stupidity. It was probably all of those things, but what Rhodes absolutely exuded inside the premium live event's titular steel structure was an unwavering passion for the industry.
Similar to Triple H limping his way through the finish of a May 2001 tag team main event after tearing his quadriceps from the bone, or John Cena fighting through a torn triceps to ensure Daniel Bryan got his moment in the main event of SummerSlam 2013, Rhodes showed up and delivered not only the advertised match, but one infinitely better than even the loftiest of expectations could have imagined.
In the process, he solidified his status as someone repeatedly willing to give of himself for an industry that has given so much to him and his family and damn if that is not something even the most jaded fans can appreciate.