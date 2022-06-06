Biggest Takeaways From WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Results

4 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Fans had a reasonable understanding of just how injured Cody Rhodes was when Kayla Braxton officially announced his torn pectoral muscle on the Hell in a Cell Kickoff Show, yet were somehow still dumbfounded when he removed his ring jacket and revealed a right arm and pec covered in bruising.

An uncomfortable stunned silence fell over the Allstate Arena as the reality of the situation struck fans. Hearing of an injury was one thing but realizing the extent of said injury and both the intestinal and testicular fortitude it took to suck it up and still make the match was something entirely different.

What ensued was one of the hardest to watch, yet equally as compelling main events in WWE history. Neither Rhodes nor Rollins shied away from the injured body part, instead factoring it into the story of the match. The American Nightmare lived one, enduring tremendous pain in the name of art. He undoubtedly suffered for his craft while turning in the performance of a lifetime.

He and Rollins managed to do the unthinkable, wrestling a Match of the Year candidate despite the babyface's obvious injury and capping off one of the truly great in-ring trilogies of this generation.

The quality of the match only enhances the legend of Rhodes' performance. The highest-profile acquisition WWE has signed in recent memory very easily could have backed down, gone and had surgery, then came back in eight months to wrap up the program. Instead, he gutted it out and made sure the fans in Chicago, and those watching at home, got the main event and feud-closer they deserved.

There will be debates about Rhodes opting to perform and WWE allowing it to happen and that is probably a discussion that absolutely needs to happen. It is also important to remember that it is in no way something his peers should feel pressured to replicate. Working hurt or at less than optimal health should never be encouraged by fellow talent or management.

Still, there is no denying what was on display Sunday night. Some will call it guts, others will go with balls and still, others will label it as sheer stupidity. It was probably all of those things, but what Rhodes absolutely exuded inside the premium live event's titular steel structure was an unwavering passion for the industry.

Similar to Triple H limping his way through the finish of a May 2001 tag team main event after tearing his quadriceps from the bone, or John Cena fighting through a torn triceps to ensure Daniel Bryan got his moment in the main event of SummerSlam 2013, Rhodes showed up and delivered not only the advertised match, but one infinitely better than even the loftiest of expectations could have imagined.

In the process, he solidified his status as someone repeatedly willing to give of himself for an industry that has given so much to him and his family and damn if that is not something even the most jaded fans can appreciate.