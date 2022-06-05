Warriors' Andre Iguodala Out for NBA Finals Game 2 vs. Celtics with Knee Injury

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors listed forward Andre Iguodala as out for Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics on Sunday because of right knee inflammation.

Iguodala had seven points and three assists in 12 minutes during the Warriors' 120-108 loss to the Celtics in Game 1 on Thursday. That was his first on-court action since April 24, which marked Game 4 of the Warriors' first-round matchup against the Denver Nuggets. He had been out because of a disc injury in his neck since then.

The question now is what Warriors head coach Steve Kerr does with Iguodala's minutes. John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game provided some ideas:

Kerr told reporters Saturday that guard Gary Payton II, who says he's ready to go after missing over a month with a left elbow fracture, would be available to play:

The Warriors are attempting to bounce back from a brutal Game 1 loss that featured the Celtics outscoring the Warriors 40-16 in the fourth quarter. Boston hit 21 of 41 three-pointers, including 6-of-8 from Al Horford.

Now the Dubs will have to play without Iguodala as they host Boston for Game 2 on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET in San Francisco's Chase Center.