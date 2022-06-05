Warriors' Andre Iguodala Out for NBA Finals Game 2 vs. Celtics with Knee Injury

Warriors' Andre Iguodala Out for NBA Finals Game 2 vs. Celtics with Knee InjuryJune 5, 2022
The Golden State Warriors listed forward Andre Iguodala as out for Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics on Sunday because of right knee inflammation.
Iguodala had seven points and three assists in 12 minutes during the Warriors' 120-108 loss to the Celtics in Game 1 on Thursday. That was his first on-court action since April 24, which marked Game 4 of the Warriors' first-round matchup against the Denver Nuggets. He had been out because of a disc injury in his neck since then.
The question now is what Warriors head coach Steve Kerr does with Iguodala's minutes. John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game provided some ideas:
John Dickinson @JDJohnDickinson
Will be interesting to see if Gary Payton II moves into Iguodala's rotation slot or if this opens up door for Steve Kerr to play Moses Moody or Jonathan Kuminga. And of course, you can never rule out possibility for Steve Kerr going to Damion Lee. <a href="https://t.co/e0wTxzEDnv">https://t.co/e0wTxzEDnv</a>
Kerr told reporters Saturday that guard Gary Payton II, who says he's ready to go after missing over a month with a left elbow fracture, would be available to play:
The Warriors are attempting to bounce back from a brutal Game 1 loss that featured the Celtics outscoring the Warriors 40-16 in the fourth quarter. Boston hit 21 of 41 three-pointers, including 6-of-8 from Al Horford.
Now the Dubs will have to play without Iguodala as they host Boston for Game 2 on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET in San Francisco's Chase Center.