    Canada Men's Soccer Team Sitting Out Panama Friendly over Compensation Issues

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 5, 2022

    Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

    Canada's men's national soccer team went on a strike over player compensation ahead of a friendly against Panama on Sunday.

    Westhead shared a copy of the letter outlining the players' requests, which includes a 40 percent share of World Cup prize money:

    Rick Westhead @rwesthead

    This is the "Dear Canada" letter released by Canada's national men's team players. <br>Asking for a review of Canada Soccer's broadcast &amp; sponsorship contracts, 40% of World Cup qualification money, and a joint contract with the women's team with equal compensation for match fees. <a href="https://t.co/STazGyJ9MW">pic.twitter.com/STazGyJ9MW</a>

