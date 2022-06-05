Canada Men's Soccer Team Sitting Out Panama Friendly over Compensation Issues

Canada Men's Soccer Team Sitting Out Panama Friendly over Compensation IssuesJune 5, 2022
Canada's men's national soccer team went on a strike over player compensation ahead of a friendly against Panama on Sunday.
Westhead shared a copy of the letter outlining the players' requests, which includes a 40 percent share of World Cup prize money:
Rick Westhead @rwesthead
This is the "Dear Canada" letter released by Canada's national men's team players. <br>Asking for a review of Canada Soccer's broadcast & sponsorship contracts, 40% of World Cup qualification money, and a joint contract with the women's team with equal compensation for match fees. <a href="https://t.co/STazGyJ9MW">pic.twitter.com/STazGyJ9MW</a>
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.