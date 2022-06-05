Mike Breen Expected to Resume Calling NBA Finals for Game 3 of Warriors-Celtics

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Announcer Mike Breen is expected to return to the sideline for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night, according to ESPN's Ben Cafardo.

Breen, color analyst Jeff Van Gundy and insider Adrian Wojnarowski all missed Game 1 because of COVID-19, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Van Gundy is expected to return for Sunday's Game 2 for commentary along with Mark Jackson.

Mark Jones, who has filled in as play-by-play for Breen, will remain on the call for Game 2.

Sideline reporter Lisa Salters will continue in that role through at least Game 3.

Fans will be eagerly awaiting Breen's return as a familiar voice on NBA broadcasts. He has done play-by-play for ESPN and ABC since 2003 and has called the NBA Finals 15 times.