Cody Rhodes Pectoral Injury Confirmed Ahead of WWE Hell in a Cell PPV

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It appears Sunday's Hell in a Cell main event will go on as planned after Cody Rhodes' injury threatened to derail it.

On Sunday night, WWE announced Rhodes is dealing with a partially torn right pectoral tendon but still intends to participate:

The injury held him out of Saturday's live event in Champaign, Illinois. Rhodes was initially slated to compete with Seth Rollins at the event and was replaced by Drew McIntyre.

It's worth noting that Rhodes ran out after Rollins' loss to McIntyre.

Had Rhodes been unable to compete, it would have been a crushing blow to a Premium Live Event that was already lacking a bit in terms of intrigue. Roman Reigns is off the card, meaning neither of the top men's titles is being defended at the event. The United States championship and Raw women's title are the only belts on the line in Sunday's card, which puts an even greater onus on the Rhodes-Rollins match.

Rhodes vs. Rollins is the seeming final in a trilogy of matches that began at WrestleMania, which saw Cody win in his return to WWE. He one-upped Rollins a second time at WrestleMania Backlash, leading to a Hell in a Cell challenge.

Nearly every promotional item for the PLE features Rhodes, and the match is the obvious main event on the card. It's also the only match currently scheduled to take place inside Hell in a Cell.

