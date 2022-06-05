Celtics' Jayson Tatum Says Al Horford 'Is the Best Teammate Ever'

Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Al Horford has been invaluable for the Boston Celtics, and his teammates have taken notice.

"Al [Horford] is the best teammate ever, just a consummate professional," Celtics star Jayson Tatum told reporters.

Horford is by far Boston's most experienced player in his 15th year in the league—Marcus Smart comes in second in his eighth year—and he has provided valuable leadership helping the squad reach the NBA Finals.

The 36-year-old also showed in Game 1 of the Finals he can still score when he needs to, providing a team-high 26 points in the 120-108 victory over the Golden State Warriors. He finished 6-of-8 from three-point range and hit several big shots during the 40-16 fourth-quarter domination.

Though Horford averaged just 10.2 points per game during the regular season, he has started every game he played this year and is clearly making a big impact on and off the court.

Horford and the Celtics will look to keep their strong play going Sunday at 8 p.m. ET in Game 2 at Golden State.