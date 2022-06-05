Cavs Rumors: Collin Sexton 'to Have Multiple Suitors' in FA; Pistons, Pacers Linked

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards are reportedly among the teams expected to pursue Collin Sexton in free agency.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported the Pistons and Pacers are perceived as the "biggest threats" to land the Cleveland Cavaliers guard. The Wizards would have to add Sexton via a sign-and-trade due to their cap situation.

