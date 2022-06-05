AEW's Next World Champ, MJF Goes Scorched Earth, WWE Hell in a Cell, More Quick Takes

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

CM Punk dropped a massive pipebomb on the AEW audience on Friday night, but not in the way anyone was expecting.

Due to an injury sustained during Wednesday's Dynamite, the Chicago native will miss an indefinite period of time. He also announced that he won't have to completely relinquish AEW World Championship and that an upcoming tournament .will determine an interim champion.

That should make for must-see television in the coming weeks, along with whatever the holds for MJF. There had been rumors running all weekend heading into Double or Nothing regarding of his status for the show and whether or not it was one giant work.

It certainly didn't start out that way, but AEW was wise to incorporate it the drama into a storyline on Dynamite, blurring the lines between fact and fiction in the process.

That's more than what can be said about Hell in a Cell, WWE's latest premium event airing this Sunday night. It could ultimately exceed expectations, but the lack of build on the SmackDown side of things didn't help in the slightest.

This installment of Quick Takes will delver deeper into the issues with SmackDown at the moment as well as the return of Madcap Moss, why Cody Rhodes must win at Hell in a Cell, and more.