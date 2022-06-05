Phillies' Alec Bohm Cuts Himself Slamming Bat in Frustration After Strikeout

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Even though the Philadelphia Phillies have played well in the small two-game sample since Joe Girardi was fired as manager, things haven't been going great for everyone.

Third baseman Alec Bohm suffered a cut on his neck after slamming his bat into the bat holder in Philadelphia's dugout in the first inning of Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels.

This is the second notable incident involving Bohm so far in 2022. He was seen mouthing "I f--king hate this place" in reference to Phillies fans sarcastically applauding him for making a routine play after committing two errors in an April 11 game against the New York Mets.

Bohm did apologize for that while speaking to reporters before the next game against the Mets.

The first inning Saturday was a rousing success for the Phillies. They scored five runs and sent 11 batters to the plate against Angels starter Michael Lorenzen.

Bohm didn't get in on the action, as he struck out on three pitches. The 25-year-old is in the midst of a two-week slump that has dropped his overall stat line to .257/.298/.352 coming into Saturday.

In his first 33 games of the season, Bohm was hitting .315/.353/.435 with eight extra-base hits.

Even though there was a line of blood on Bohm's neck after he slammed the bat, he was able to stay in the game.

The Phillies began the post-Girardi era Friday night with a 10-0 win over the Angels.