Celtics' Jayson Tatum on Bouncing Back from Game 1 Struggles: 'I've Been Here Before'

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum isn't concerned about his ability to rebound from a poor shooting effort in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

Speaking to reporters after Saturday's practice, Tatum said he knows how to respond because this has happened to him before.

"I've had some bad shooting nights in the NBA," he explained. "So it's like, 'I've been here before.' I know what to do next game."

