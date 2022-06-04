Stephen Curry Says Warriors' Locker Room Was 'Rough' After Game 1 Loss to Celtics

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Boston Celtics 120-108 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, and Stephen Curry commented Saturday about the team's reaction after a disastrous fourth quarter.

"The locker room after Game 1 was rough," Curry told reporters. "We all know the opportunity we let slip away."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

