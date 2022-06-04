NHL Combine 2022 Results: Highlights, Measurements and Results for Top Prospects

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

The NHL Scouting Combine has returned after a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buffalo, New York's KeyBank Center and LECOM Harborcenter served as the hosts for this year's event, which ran from Monday through Saturday.

Some of hockey's top 2022 draft prospects took part in this year's combine, including Kingston Frontenacs center Shane Wright and U.S. National U18 Team center Logan Cooley.

TPS center Juraj Slafkovsky, a potential No. 1 pick, did not take part in testing after representing Slovakia at the Ice Hockey World Championships in May. However, he did attend the combine and spoke with both reporters and teams.

You can find information on all three prospects below as well as the NHL Combine fitness results for the top 25 prospects in each event through NHL Central Scouting.

Top Prospect Notes

Wright has long been considered the top draft prospect, but word from the combine is that it's not a lock the OHL star will be No. 1.

Per Mike Harrington of the Buffalo News:

"The year-long coronation of Kingston center Shane Wright into the choice of the Montreal Canadiens at the draft next month in Bell Centre is no sure thing.

"Draftniks, web sites and mock drafts aren't so sold anymore about Wright, who hardly dominated the OHL this year the way people expected and is said to not attack the game on the ice as much as experts said he did last year."

Wright had a solid week, though. NHL Director of Central Scouting Dan Marr still has him ahead of Cooley but noted it's so close that the top three teams in the draft could all get their top choice:

Mark Scheig of the Hockey Writers relayed Wright's height and weight combine measurements:

Wright can be seen here doing pull-ups as well as the Wingate test:

Wright also spoke with reporters and noted how excited he was to order a $60 steak during his dinner with the Montreal Canadiens, who hold the No. 1 overall pick:

He also spoke about his hope to go No. 1 overall and addressed concerns about an alleged lack of intensity:

Even if Wright doesn't go No. 1, he'd be perfectly fine with going No. 2 to the New Jersey Devils:

With respect to Wright, Slafkovsky believes he's the top player in the NHL draft:

Slafkovsky didn't get to eat dinner with the Canadiens, but he did enjoy the talk he had with the 2021 Stanley Cup runners-up:

Both Wright and Slafkovsky have a clear desire to be the best. Slafkovsky notably has impressed on a big stage already with seven goals for the bronze medalist Slovakia at the 2022 Olympic Games.

He also explained why he deserves to go No. 1:

Cooley could go first overall, too. He took part in drills, including the Wingate, in which he excelled:

Scheig dropped the height and weight measurements:

The Pittsburgh native spoke about what it would mean to make it big as a representative from the area:

Like Wright and Slafkovsky, Cooley is understandably confident in his abilities and has a clear goal to be an impact player at the next level:

The 2022 NHL draft will occur July 7-8 from Montreal's Bell Centre.

The Canadiens, Devils, Arizona Coyotes, Seattle Kraken and Philadelphia Flyers own the top five selections, in that order.