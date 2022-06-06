NFL Players Who Won't Live Up to the Hype in 2022

1 of 8

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

On the opening night of the draft, the Arizona Cardinals acquired wideout Marquise Brown and a third-round pick from the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for the 23rd overall pick in Round 1.

Landing the 100th overall pick helped balance this trade some for the Cardinals. However, Arizona still surrendered a lot for a receiver with just one 1,000-yard campaign on his resume and two years left of contract control—including the fifth-year option.

For the move to pay off for Arizona, Brown will have to be a big-time contributor out of the gate. The problem is that Brown has shown little to suggest he can be a No. 1 target. He had 1,008 receiving yards in 2021 but also produced a quarterback rating of only 87.9 when targeted.



Brown's preexisting chemistry with quarterback Kyler Murray—the two played together at Oklahoma—should up his value slightly. Yet, it still feels like Arizona overpaid for a speedy complementary receiver instead of finding Murray a new top target.

And Murray will need a new top target, at least for part of the season. No. 1 receiver DeAndre Hopkins was handed a six-game suspension in May for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.



This isn't to say that Brown won't be an asset in the passing game. He just doesn't appear to be a clear upgrade over last year's No. 2 receiver, Christian Kirk—who joined the Jacksonville Jaguars on a four-year, $72 million deal. Given the rising cost of receivers, the Cardinals may eventually have to pay Brown, who is only seven months younger than Kirk, even more for similar results.



With the first-round pick factored into the equation, Brown will have a very hard time living up to the cost in 2022.

