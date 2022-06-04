AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 3June 4, 2022
AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 3
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on June 3.
We're still in the post-Double or Nothing week, so AEW was still dealing with the fallout from the pay-per-view while trying to get its next batch of storylines going.
After making her AEW debut on Sunday, Athena Palmer had her first match in the company against one of Jade Cargill's closest associates, Kiera Hogan.
Dante Martin got a chance to win gold when he took on Scorpio Sky for the TNT Championship, CM Punk made a big announcement, and The Young Bucks took on their long-time rivals, The Lucha Bros.
Let's look at everything that went down during Friday's show.
The Young Bucks vs. Lucha Bros
- Rey Fenix does so many things better than anybody else in the world. He should be an AEW world champion someday.
- The Bucks are really good at controlling the crowd response. A lot of fans like to cheer for them, but Nick and Matt can both make them boo at a moment's notice.
- It looked way too easy to pull Penta's mask off his head. He should lace that thing better in the back.
This week's Rampage opened with The Young Bucks and Lucha Bros in the ring for the first match of the night.
Excalibur noted that this was their first match in quite some time without any titles on the line, so this was more about personal pride than anything else.
We don't need to get into the details of what happened in this match because it was just as wild and action-packed as you would expect based on their previous encounters.
Both teams had plenty of high spots and moments where it looked like they would win. The fact that there was no gold on the line made this a lot less predictable than their past matches, so that made it more fun to follow along with the action.
This might not go down as their best performance, but it was definitely a solid chapter in their ongoing feud. The Bucks scored the win, but the biggest insult was Nick Jackson stealing Penta's mask.
Grade: A-
Notable Moments and Observations
Kiera Hogan vs. Athena
- Athena's ring jacket looked awesome. She really went all out for this gear.
- Athena's springboard crossbody looked great. Hogan was a few inches too far away and still caught her and sold the fall perfectly.
- Even though they were opponents, Kiera and Athena wore similar color schemes. They looked like they could be tag team partners in those outfits.
- Chris Jericho was being slightly more annoying than usual on commentary, but it felt intentional so it's hard to fault him for it.
After we got a segment featuring Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs beating down two jobbers, Kiera Hogan made her way to the ring to take on Athena.
This was The Fallen Goddess's first match in AEW, so she showed up looking as energized as we have ever seen her.
Jade Cargill, Red Velvet and Stokely Hathaway were sitting at ringside, so Athena made sure to talk some trash. Velvet yanked her off the apron while the ref was distracted, giving Hogan the advantage.
The way Kiera pulled Athena off the top rope toward the end looked a little rough, but everything else in this match ranged from decent to great. Athena was able to get the pin with her signature diving stunner from the top rope.
Grade: B+
Notable Moments and Observations
The Big Announcement
CM Punk came out and talked about how he wants to be honest about is happening with him. He said the bad news is that he is injured and will require surgery.
He said his heart is broken and he wanted nothing more than to have a great title reign, but he says he can still do that when he returns down the line.
Punk claimed he will go until the wheels fall off and while one might be broken, he still plans to give the crowd what he promised them when he returns.
It looks like the title will be vacated, so it will be interesting to see how AEW handles this. We don't grade segments like this because they are not performance-based. This was just Punk talking honestly to the crowd.
Scorpio Sky vs. Dante Martin
- Sky wearing purple and gold tights looked great with his new belt.
- The way Martin appears to float when he does some of his dives is truly something to behold. Only a few guys have that kind of agility. Pac and Ricochet are the kind of guys Martin is going to be compared to for several years.
- The jumping double stomp Martin his was out of this world.
The main event of the evening was the TNT Championship match between Sky and Martin. As usual, Dan Lambert and Ethan Page are never far behind the champ.
Martin did not look intimidated by his more-seasoned opponent and went right at him with a lot of aggression. He may have gotten in some good shots, but Sky quickly managed to take control.
After a few great high-flying moves, Martin came close to winning with a two-count that was a hair away from three. After he regained his composure, Sky won with a TKO.
This was another fantastic showcase for both men, but at some point, AEW needs to book Martin to win one of these big matches he keeps getting. He can only benefit so much from looking good in a loss.
Grade: A-
Notable Moments and Observations