    Mika Zibanejad's Growing Legend Celebrated as Rangers Beat Lightning in Game 2

    Erin WalshJune 4, 2022

    The New York Rangers defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday to take a 2-0 lead with the series set to shift to Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, for the next two matchups.

    While Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov opened the scoring, the Blueshirts responded with goals from K'Andre Miller, Kaapo Kakko and Mika Zibanejad to take a 3-1 lead and put the game out of reach for the Bolts.

    Zibanejad now has nine goals this postseason, and his early third-period tally in Game 2 was all anyone could talk about on Friday night. Some even said that the 29-year-old is making himself a "Rangers legend" with his performance this postseason.

    Jason Bisnoff @JBisnoff

    Mika Zibanejad is in the midst of making himself a Rangers legend with this run

    NYR Stats & Info @NYRStatsInfo

    Mika Zibanejad has goals in six of his last seven games and points in seven-straight contests (6G-5A).

    NHL Public Relations @PR_NHL

    Mika Zibanejad extended his home goal streak to six games. Only three players in NHL history have recorded a longer such run in a playoff year: Guy Lafleur (8 GP in 1979), Paul Coffey (7 GP in 1985) and Reggie Leach (7 GP in 1976). <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLStats?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLStats</a>: <a href="https://t.co/LP6LdYilKR">https://t.co/LP6LdYilKR</a> <a href="https://t.co/L0Qu3Jcme1">pic.twitter.com/L0Qu3Jcme1</a>

    Dan Orlovsky @danorlovsky7

    This Zibanejad guy shoots lasers huh<a href="https://twitter.com/NYRangers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NYRangers</a>

    Travis Yost @travisyost

    Zibanejad just sublime. Can he do it for six more games? Genuine Conn Smythe candidate.

    Jeff J. @JeffJSays

    Mika OWNS Vasilevsky <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NoQuitInNY?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NoQuitInNY</a>

    Sportsnet Stats @SNstats

    Rangers are 6-1 when Mika Zibanejad scores a goal in the 2022 playoffs<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYR</a>

    Matt @Shattykirk

    When the Ottawa Senators actually traded Mika Zibanejad for Derick Brassard <a href="https://t.co/pAwNLdziKF">pic.twitter.com/pAwNLdziKF</a>

    Xposed @Xposed

    Zibanejad is so underrated it’s crazy.

    HabsLinks @HabsLinks

    Whoever managed to trade Derek Brassard for Mika Zibanejad must be a pretty smart guy, eh?

    Spinorama 🔄 Hockey @spinohockey

    Mika Zibanejad and a 2nd for Derick Brassard and a 7th. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYR</a> <a href="https://t.co/y0NX6j5yo2">pic.twitter.com/y0NX6j5yo2</a>

    Greg Sirico @GregSiricoBJJ

    Zibanejad is having a playoff for the ages. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYR</a>

    🗽NYR73🗽 @NYR73

    Zibanejad Is absolutely on fire 🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYR</a>

    Professor G @ProfMAGnetManNY

    Zibanejad has been sensational this playoff season. I would say he’s been NYR best player outside of Igor.

    Robbie Fox @RobbieBarstool

    Mika. Zibanejad. Unconscious. Point. Machine. <a href="https://t.co/5ihyj0qcIC">https://t.co/5ihyj0qcIC</a>

    Zibanejad now has nine goals and 13 assists for 22 points in 16 playoff games. If the Rangers make, and win, the Stanley Cup Final, he has a real case to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the postseason.

    Blueshirts netminder Igor Shesterkin has also been equally as important to the Rangers' playoff run, though Zibanejad has been a wrecking ball offensively and it has paid off for New York.

    Game 3 between the Rangers and Lightning is set for Sunday afternoon, and the Blueshirts will look to take a commanding 3-0 series lead .

