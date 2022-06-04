Warriors' Draymond Green Says He 'Failed' Steph Curry in Game 1 Loss to Celtics

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Draymond Green took responsibility for the Golden State Warriors' Game 1 loss in the NBA Finals.

"I failed him because I didn't play well," he said on his podcast when discussing Stephen Curry. "And when he comes out guns blazing like that, playing the way he's playing, I have to make sure that I do my part."

Curry caught fire from the start with 21 points and six made three-pointers in the first quarter. It seemed as if the Warriors would cruise to a victory with a 12-point lead through three quarters and Curry playing like the future Hall of Famer he is, but the Boston Celtics won the fourth quarter 40-16 in stunning fashion.

The result was a 120-108 Boston win even though Curry finished with 34 points, five assists, five rebounds and three steals.

Considering Curry was so excellent, Jayson Tatum was an ugly 3-of-17 from the field and the game was in San Francisco, it was a shocking loss for the Warriors. While they are down just one game, it felt like an individual result that could linger and decide the series.

Green was part of the issue at just 2-of-12 from the field. If he was slightly better, Golden State likely wouldn't have wasted Curry's performance, although the Michigan State product found a way to impact the game in other ways with 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals before fouling out.

The Celtics also deserve plenty of praise not only for locking the Warriors down on the defensive end in the fourth quarter but also for catching fire from deep during their comeback.

Al Horford, Marcus Smart and Derrick White combined for 15 made three-pointers, which more than made up for Tatum's struggles. Boston's role players delivered in the key moments to support its star, while Green struggled as an offensive threat even when Curry was carrying the team on his back.

The three-time champion will surely look to bounce back in Sunday's Game 2.