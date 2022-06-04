A Tough Break for CM Punk, WWE Fixed Riddick Moss, More Friday WWE and AEW Takes

1 of 5

The New Day and McIntyre have been feuding with Butch, Sheamus and Holland for what feels like forever, but one success story may come out of all this.

Somehow, some way, this whole Butch situation is starting to improve, and it's all thanks to the work of the former Pete Dunne.

Not only does it looks like he is having a blast with this gimmick, but he has become a legitimately funny character without losing the element of danger he brings to his matches.

Butch is still being positioned as a brutal competitor who will snap your fingers in half at the drop of a hat, but we're also allowed to laugh at his antics. A lot of comedy characters can't walk that line, but Butch is doing it well.

This feud has run its course and then some, but if Butch becomes a popular character when this is all said and done, it will all be worth it to see The Bruiserweight get more TV time.