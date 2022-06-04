Canadiens' Carey Price Wins 2021-22 NHL Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price has won the 2021-22 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy as the player "who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey," the NHL announced Friday.

"There's obstacles in life that will always challenge you, and I think having the ability to overcome those and keep things in perspective and keep moving forward is something that we should all be teaching our children and loved ones," Price said in his acceptance speech.

Price finished ahead of New York Islanders defenseman Zdeno Chara and Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes for the honor. He received 50 first-place votes and finished with 343 points to win the award.

Price is the sixth player in Canadiens history to claim the honor, joining Max Pacioretty (2011-12), Saku Koivu (2001-02), Serge Savard (1978-79), Henri Richard (1973-74) and Claude Provost (1967-68).

Price missed most of the 2021-22 season after undergoing offseason knee surgery. He also voluntarily entered the NHL's players assistance program, which helps players and their families with mental health, substance abuse and other issues, in October.

The 34-year-old didn't make his season debut until April 15 against the Islanders. In five games, he posted a 3.63 goals-against average and an .878 save percentage.

Price has been a staple in the Montreal crease since the 2007-08 season after the team selected him fifth overall in the 2005 NHL draft. He is 361-261-79 with 49 shutouts, a 2.51 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 712 games across 15 seasons.

Price has also won the Vezina Trophy (2014-15), Hart Memorial Trophy (2014-15), Ted Lindsay Award (2014-15) and the William M. Jennings Trophy (2014-15).

Price has four years remaining on the eight-year, $84 million deal he signed with the Canadiens in July 2017. He'll be a free agent after the 2025-26 campaign.