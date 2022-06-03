Karl-Anthony Towns Rumors: 'Fully Expect' T-Wolves Star to Sign New Supermax Contract

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

After being named to the All-NBA third team for the 2021-22 season, a potential contract extension for Karl-Anthony Towns has become a more significant investment for the Minnesota Timberwolves if they decide to present him with an offer.

Appearing on the HoopsHype Podcast, The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski said, "I fully expect that Karl-Anthony Towns will get a max offer from the Timberwolves and that he'll sign that max offer."

This marks the first time Towns has made the All-NBA team since the 2017-18 season. He signed a five-year, $190 million supermax extension in September 2018.

Towns remains under contract to the Timberwolves through 2023-24. A full supermax offer for the three-time All-Star would be worth $230 million over five seasons.

During the regular season, ESPN's Tim Bontemps said on The Hoop Collective Podcast (starts at 1:55 mark) that the Timberwolves wanted Towns to make the All-NBA team and to "be able to present him with a supermax deal and lock him in for a long time."

The Timberwolves have undergone significant changes in the past year that could change their future direction.

Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore officially joined the ownership group in July 2021. Glen Taylor is still the majority owner, but the Rodriguez-Lore tandem have the option to buy an additional 20 percent stake in 2022 and another 40 percent share in 2023 that would give them controlling interest in the franchise.

Tim Connelly, who spent the previous five seasons as president of basketball operations for the Denver Nuggets, agreed to a five-year, $40 million contract that included ownership equity to run Minnesota's front office.

Krawczynski doesn't make it sound like any of those changes will impact how the organization approaches a potential extension for Towns.

The T-Wolves made the playoffs this season for the first time since 2017-18 and just the second time in the past 18 seasons. They lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round.

Towns averaged 24.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game in 74 starts during the 2021-22 campaign. The 26-year-old led the team in both categories during the regular season.