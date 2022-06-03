WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Match Outcomes Sure to Disappoint Fans

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

After All Elite Wrestling put on an instant-classic pay-per-view last weekend with Double or Nothing, WWE is in the unenviable position of following the marquee event with its own Hell in a Cell card on Sunday night.

The problem for Vince McMahon and company will be the card looks weak on paper. With little long-term focus due to Money in the Bank being next on the schedule and lackluster build to almost every match, Hell in a Cell appears to be doomed before it even begins.

Add in the fact that many of the match outcomes will disappoint the WWE Universe, and the fans have every right to be concerned the wrestling company will waste their time on Sunday with a mediocre show.

Here are the bouts sure to leave wrestling fans scratching their heads.

Rollins Steals a Win Inside the Cell

Seth Rollins is used to disappointing fans inside the Hell in a Cell structure, just ask Bray Wyatt—and no, he isn’t coming back at the PPV. On Sunday, the former architect of The Shield will use every dirty tactic imaginable and steal a win from Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare has dominated the feud since it started, earning marquee wins over the WWE stalwart at every turn. While the program should end at Hell in a Cell, the company needs something for weekly TV as it builds to the July premium live event.

Rollins will do everything in the heel playbook to beat Rhodes—which technically won’t be cheating since there are no disqualifications in their matchup—thus forcing yet another bout or two on Raw heading into Money in the Bank.

The WWE Universe is ready for this feud to end, but it’s far from over.

Omos and MVP Pin Lashley

Lashley is one of the most dominant forces in all of wrestling and a physical specimen who brings legitimacy to the sport of wrestling. Instead of fighting for a world championship, he will likely take a loss to Omos and MVP on Sunday.

While WWE Creative could easily have Lashley pin MVP, handing the former world champion a much-needed victory while avoiding a loss on the record of Omos, porous booking in this storyline should have fans very concerned.

Omos looks to be the company’s new hand-chosen monster, and beating down Lashley and allowing MVP to pick up the victory would go a long way to building the giant’s credibility.

Unfortunately, WWE Creative doesn’t respect Lashley’s star power as much as they should.

Mustafa Ali Does the Job

When Mustafa Ali requested his release from WWE, wrestling fans from all walks of life lent their support for the talented performer. Instead of being booked like a top star, though, the 36-year-old will be fodder for Theory.

Vince McMahon has obviously taken a liking to the 24-year-old and will be looking to book him strong at the Hell in a Cell event. The two talented performers have the ability to put on an in-ring classic, but that’s not what the company wants.

Instead of getting a memorable matchup that makes both Superstars look strong, Ali will get some offense in, but will be handed a loss easily by Theory as he continues his ascent to the top of the card.

Ali’s character, mic and in-ring work are as good as almost anyone in the company, but WWE Creative doesn’t care and he’ll act as a jobber to the stars on Sunday.

