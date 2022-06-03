Draymond Green: Warriors Will 'Embrace the Challenge' After Game 1 Finals Collapse

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

Draymond Green isn't worried about the Golden State Warriors' collapse in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.

After falling to the Celtics 120-108 on Thursday night at Chase Center, Green told reporters that the Warriors "will be fine" and are ready to "embrace the challenge" now that they're down 1-0 in the series.

"You get a chance to do something else … embrace the challenge," Green said. "Not a hit to the confidence at all."

Green added of Boston's defense, which limited Golden State to just 16 points in the fourth quarter: "They are who we thought they were. Now we will watch film and clips and figure out (how to attack next game)."

Warriors veteran Klay Thompson reiterated Green's thoughts, saying he isn't worried that the team is down 1-0 in the series.

"There's no reason to panic. I like our chances still," Thompson told reporters.

There's plenty of reason to like Golden State's chances moving forward. Curry finished with 34 points in what was a dazzling performance; Andrew Wiggins finished with 20 points; and Otto Porter Jr. had 12 points off the bench.

In addition, Jordan Poole had a rather off night, finishing with just nine points, while Thompson had just 15 points. It's reasonable to believe both players will bounce back in Game 2 as they've played well for much of the postseason.

While the Warriors don't appear worried, there still is some cause for concern.

The Dubs entered the fourth quarter of Thursday's game with a 90-82 lead, though at points it did feel like they held a much larger lead over the Celtics. However, they collapsed in the final frame and were outscored 40-16, allowing Boston to have its way both around the perimeter and in the paint.

The Celtics received incredible performances from Al Horford and Derrick White, in addition to Jaylen Brown.

Horford led Boston with 26 points, in addition to six rebounds, three assists and one steal, while White finished with 21 points, one rebound and three assists off the bench. Brown finished with 24 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block.

Boston did all of this with a lackluster performance from Jayson Tatum, who finished with just 12 points. Tatum entered Thursday's game averaging 27 points this postseason, and it's hard to imagine he'll be as ineffective in the remainder of this series.

That said, it's clear both teams have some work to do moving forward, and we could see a very different Game 2 on Sunday at Chase Center after both teams make adjustments.