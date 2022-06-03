X

    Al Horford, Celtics Praised by NBA Twitter for Historic Game 1 Comeback vs. Warriors

    Erin WalshJune 3, 2022

    AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

    The Boston Celtics defeated the Golden State Warriors 120-108 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals at Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday to take a 1-0 series lead—and what a win it was.

    The Celtics were down by 12 points entering the fourth quarter of Thursday's game, but it felt like they were down by much more than that. However, Boston's offense exploded in the final eight minutes of the game to make a miraculous comeback against Stephen Curry and the Warriors.

    While Jayson Tatum had a rather quiet night, Al Horford, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White powered the Celtics to victory with their fourth-quarter performances. Boston outscored Golden State 40-16 in the final quarter.

    Horford had an incredible performance, finishing with 26 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal. Meanwhile, Brown finished with 24 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block, while White finished with 21 points, one rebound and three assists off the bench.

    For comparison, Tatum had just 12 points, though he found other ways to contribute with 13 assists, five rebounds and one steal.

    Stats By STATS @StatsBySTATS

    Boston's 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter of tonight's game was the largest scoring run in the fourth quarter of an <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAFinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAFinals</a> game since the Spurs scored 19 unanswered in Game 6 of the 2003 NBA Finals vs. the Nets.

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Sportsnet Stats @SNstats

    Celtics Al Horford <br>(35 years, 364 days)<br><br>Oldest player in history with 6 made threes in an <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAFinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAFinals</a> game

    Cassidy Hubbarth @CassidyHubbarth

    What a statement by the Celtics in game 1. This team is TOUGH

    Jorge Castillo @jorgecastillo

    Al Horford, the Dominican Tim Duncan.

    Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

    I think the Celtics won the Al Horford-Kemba Walker trade.

    Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

    What an absolute ass kicking that fourth quarter was, my god

    Tyler R. Tynes @TylerRickyTynes

    <a href="https://t.co/BotNUI23Q4">pic.twitter.com/BotNUI23Q4</a>

    Twitter Sports is watching the NBA Finals @TwitterSports

    The Al Horford Game<br><br>📸: <a href="https://twitter.com/_JordanJimenez?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_JordanJimenez</a> <a href="https://t.co/aCSkw1YwhW">pic.twitter.com/aCSkw1YwhW</a>

    Tucker Boynton @Tucker_TnL

    The only player older than Al Horford in NBA Finals history to score 25+ points on 75% shooting is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

    John Karalis 🇬🇷 🇺🇦 @John_Karalis

    Al Horford has hit the turbo button, folks. This man wants some jewelry

    DraftKings Sportsbook @DKSportsbook

    Al Horford right now <a href="https://t.co/cLViFpZJl6">pic.twitter.com/cLViFpZJl6</a>

    Meghan Ottolini @Meghan_Ottolini

    Legendary 3-point shooters Al Horford and Derrick White

    Celtics Junkies @Celtics_Junkies

    Al Horford’s X-Ray just came back. <br><br>Apparently he’s got that dog in him. <a href="https://t.co/voYW94Lc6q">pic.twitter.com/voYW94Lc6q</a>

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    Al Horford been hitting that ugly shot for decades man.

    matt @sponhourm

    They stole a game in the NBA finals because of an Al Horford masterclass lmao

    Kofie @Kofie

    Steve Kerr watching Al Horford hit all these threes <a href="https://t.co/2SuJVkmrdC">pic.twitter.com/2SuJVkmrdC</a>

    Ku @KuKhahil

    Al Horford and Derrick White just had the best games of their lives

    The decision to bring Horford back to Boston has paid dividends for Brad Stevens and the Celtics. So has the decision to acquire White at the trade deadline. The C's would not be in the NBA Finals without those players, let alone have a 1-0 series lead.

    If the Celtics can continue getting key performances from players like Horford and White, they'll be in a good position down the stretch, especially if Tatum can find his rhythm moving forward.

    Game 2 between the Celtics and Warriors is set for Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.