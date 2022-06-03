X

    Warriors Called out by Fans for Epic 4th-Quarter Collapse in Game 1 vs. Celtics

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJune 3, 2022

    The Golden State Warriors were at home.

    The Golden State Warriors got 21 points and six made three-pointers from Stephen Curry in the first quarter alone.

    The Golden State Warriors held Jayson Tatum to an ugly 3-of-17 shooting from the field.

    The Golden State Warriors lost.

    Somehow, someway, the Boston Celtics stunned the Warriors with a 120-108 comeback victory in Thursday's Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals. Golden State looked well on its way to moving within three victories of its fourth title in eight years when it built a 12-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, but the visitors won the fourth quarter 40-16.

    It was a stunning collapse, and social media quickly turned on the Game 1 losers:

    Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

    17-0 run. I'm watching the Call An Ambulance But Not For Me meme happen in real life.

    Shea Serrano @SheaSerrano

    if the celtics steal this game 😬😬😬😬😬😬😬😬😬😬😬😬😬😬😬😬😬😬😬😬😬😬😬😬

    Jon Ledyard @LedyardNFLDraft

    A fun game, but this is a jaw-dropping collapse by Warriors in 4th. Playing brutally bad on both ends.

    Damon Amendolara @DAonCBS

    This is an absolute disaster for the Warriors. They’ve blown a 15-point lead at home while Jayson Tatum becomes J.R. Smith and Al Horford becomes Ray Allen.

    Brian T. Smith @ChronBrianSmith

    The Warriors can be so great … and so complacent. Since 2015.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Celtics rn: <a href="https://t.co/8uG9FMkW0U">pic.twitter.com/8uG9FMkW0U</a>

    br_betting @br_betting

    "I just need the Warriors to hold onto this lead in the fourth"<br><br>The Warriors: <a href="https://t.co/xh8ttW0ZUT">pic.twitter.com/xh8ttW0ZUT</a>

    sean yoo @SeanYoo

    steve kerr and the warriors are currently being out coached by ime udoka

    Mike Prada. (PRAY-duh) @MikePradaNBA

    Warriors lost some juice when Steph tried/was forced to do too much on his own. Celtics found their flow once Tatum stopped trying to do too much on his own. Hero ball is being inverted before our eyes.

    Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

    For casual viewers of the Celtics, this is actually what this team did for about three months of the regular season every night.

    Ron Kopp Jr. @Ron_Kopp

    This Warriors collapse has my jaw on the floor. Incredible

    Wajahat Ali @WajahatAli

    Inexcusable collapse by the Warriors. Phew. Ugly. Well done, Celtics.

    Tony East @TEastNBA

    A stunning collapse from Golden State. The entire opertaion fell apart out of nowhere.

    Alex Speier @alexspeier

    And the Celtics outscore the Warriors by 24 in the fourth quarter to win Game 1. It is the largest 4th quarter scoring differential in NBA Finals history. <a href="https://t.co/gYkZnHJMgt">https://t.co/gYkZnHJMgt</a>

    Boston deserves plenty of credit for weathering the early Curry storm, adjusting and staying within striking distance during the first three quarters even while its go-to option couldn't buy a basket.

    Jaylen Brown seemed to sense Tatum didn't have his shot Thursday and shifted into takeover mode for extended stretches on his way to 24 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. Yet it was the supporting cast of Al Horford, Derrick White and even Payton Pritchard that caught fire from deep and suddenly built an insurmountable lead.

    Horford (26 points and six made three-pointers) and White (21 points and five made three-pointers) in particular were excellent when the game was hanging in the balance, and the Warriors had no answers for an entire quarter.

    As a result, Boston has a chance to seize complete control of the series with Game 2 on the road Sunday.

