Best and Worst Booking Decisions of WWE Hell in a Cell 2022

2 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

It was a great decision to book Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch and Asuka in a Triple Threat match for the Raw Women's Championship, as those three met expectations with an awesome opening contest. WWE had to know putting them together would result in something better than just Belair against Lynch or Asuka in singles competition.

However, it's a shame to see The Empress of Tomorrow take yet another pin here, rather than for Lynch to have been the one looking up at the lights.

Asuka's only been back a month, but she's already lost twice to Belair and once to Lynch in her most recent matches. Adding in a no-contest draw, the only victories she's had were one pin on Lynch and a six-woman tag team match alongside Belair and Liv Morgan, which meant very little in the grand scheme of things.

Since Big Time Becks hit the finishing maneuver and effectively had the match won, she'll most likely challenge for the belt yet again. Meanwhile, Asuka will be written off as having her shot and failing.

At best, she'll be another name in the Money in the Bank ladder match, but assuredly won't win it. At worst, she'll be sidelined even more as WWE pivots to someone else after finally wrapping up the Lynch feud.

It isn't the worst thing to ever happen in professional wrestling, for anyone thinking this is some massive raving complaint, but it would have been nice for Asuka to retain some momentum and not take three consecutive hits to her credibility so soon after her return.

