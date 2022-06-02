Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy: 'I Don't Want Any Pity' for Not Landing NFL HC Job

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said Wednesday that he is disappointed by the fact that he has yet to receive an offer to be the head coach of an NFL franchise despite being considered for numerous positions over the last few years.

However, he also told reporters that he doesn't want anyone's pity entering his fifth season as Kansas City's offensive coordinator.

"In reality, it's tough, Bieniemy said. "But I don't let that keep me from doing what I do. I'm still alive, I'm breathing and I have an opportunity to work for a championship team. That's the beauty of it.

"I don't want any pity. This is who I am. I'm going to keep pushing, keep knocking because when it's all said and done with, I know who I am and I am comfortable with the person I'm striving to be.''

Bieniemy was also asked what more he needs to do to land a head coaching position and noted that he's "just got to go get it:

"I'm not seeking any comfort. I haven't gotten it for whatever reason. It (doesn't) matter. I'm going to keep knocking on that door and I'm going to keep working my ass off to make sure that it happens. My job this year is to make sure we take care of business that needs to be taken care of today to help us achieve the goal down the road. And then it's time for me when it's presented to just go and get the job."

Bieniemy's comments come just one week after former NFL running back LeSean McCoy said on the I Am Athlete podcast that the Chiefs OC hasn't been hired as a head coach because teams "know what type of coach he really is."

One day later, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid defended Bieniemy while speaking with reporters.

“Sometimes it’s hard on a veteran player,” Reid said. “Maybe their performance level isn’t what it used to be, and it’s hard to take sometimes. But [Bieniemy is] going to push you to try to maximize what you’ve got. That’s one of his strengths. . . . He’ll come in and shoot you straight. Sometimes you want to hear it. Sometimes you don’t.”

Bieniemy has interviewed for numerous head coaching jobs over the last few years. In January 2021, he interviewed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions and the Houston Texans. All of those teams passed on him.

The 52-year-old also interviewed for the New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos' vacancies this offseason, but both teams opted to go in a different direction, hiring Dennis Allen and Nathaniel Hackett, respectively.

It's somewhat surprising that Bieniemy has yet to land a head coaching job as he has led one of the league's best offenses since taking over as Kansas City's offensive coordinator in 2018.

For starters, both Doug Pederson and Matt Nagy, who served as Kansas City's offensive coordinators under Reid before Bieniemy, went on to become head coaches. Nagy joined the Chicago Bears, though he was fired after the 2021 season, and Pederson was hired by the Philadelphia Eagles, though he was also fired and has since been named head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In addition, the Chiefs' offense has never finished lower than sixth in yards and points under Bieniemy. If his offense is once again toward the top of the league in 2022, there's little doubt he'll be a head coaching candidate in the 2023 hiring cycle.