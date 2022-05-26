LeSean McCoy: Nobody Hires Eric Bieniemy Because They ‘Know What Type' of Coach He Is

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It appears former NFL running back LeSean McCoy is not a fan of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

During an appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast, McCoy said Bieniemy hasn't been hired as a head coach in the NFL because of his coaching ability, not because of his race.

McCoy also called out how Bieniemy interacts with players and added that he is the reason he stopped playing for the Chiefs.

"... Listen, because some players he talks to them a certain way and some players would take it," McCoy said. "I wouldn't take it, like 'whoa.' ... That's the reason why that every year they hype him up to get a job, and then when the time comes, nobody hires him because they know what type of coach he really is."

McCoy spent the 2019 season with the Chiefs after splitting the first 10 years of his career between the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills. He appeared in 13 games that season, rushing for 465 yards and four touchdowns in addition to catching 28 passes for 181 yards and one score.

The 33-year-old played just 35 percent of Kansas City's offensive snaps during the 2019 campaign and was a healthy scratch for one game after head coach Andy Reid said he wasn't "getting any younger" and needed some time off for load management.

McCoy appeared to blame Bieniemy for his diminished role, though Reid did make a good point that the veteran running back wasn't nearly as effective at 31 years old, which is likely why he saw less playing time.

That said, former Chiefs safety Ron Parker responded to McCoy's comments, essentially saying he should have kept his thoughts to himself.

As for Bieniemy, he has served as offensive coordinator for the Chiefs since 2018 after being promoted from running backs coach (2013-17). Kansas City has had one of the league's best offenses since Bieniemy took over, and many can't understand why he hasn't received a head coaching job.

During the 2018 season, the Chiefs offense ranked first in yards and scoring. In 2020, the team's offense again ranked first in yards, and it has never finished lower than sixth in yards and points under Bieniemy.

In January 2021, Bieniemy interviewed for head coaching vacancies with the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions and the Houston Texans, who all chose to go in a different direction.

Reid has expressed optimism in the past that Bieniemy would land a head coaching job and even thought that the 2022 hiring cycle would be his year.

However, despite interviewing for the New Orleans Saints' and Denver Broncos' openings this offseason, he was passed over in favor of Dennis Allen and Nathaniel Hackett, respectively.

If the Chiefs offense is once again one of the best in the NFL in 2022, Bieniemy will surely be mentioned as a head coaching candidate for the 2023 hiring cycle. Maybe then he will finally get a shot.