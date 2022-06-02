ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski Will Miss 2022 NBA Finals Game 1 Because of COVID-19

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

ESPN NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, play-by-play announcer Mike Breen and color commentator Jeff Van Gundy will all miss the network's broadcast of Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday because of COVID-19, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

ESPN confirmed those absences to Marchand, with play-by-play man Mark Jones joining color commentator Mark Jackson for the broadcast.

Breen also missed Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and Van Gundy sounded noticeably sick during that broadcast:

Marc Kestecher, Doris Burke and P.J. Carlesimo will handle ESPN's radio broadcast for Game 1.

Wojnarowski, 53, largely functions as the media company's top NBA reporter, infamous for his "Woj Bomb" breaking news reports. But he also appears on the network's NBA Countdown program, hosted by Mike Greenberg.

That show also includes Jalen Rose, Michael Wilbon and Stephen A. Smith. Magic Johnson announced that he would appear on the show for Game 1.

It will be his second Countdown appearance of the season despite being announced as one of the expected analysts before the 2021-22 season.

"There have been unexpected scheduling conflicts as Magic continues to expand his business commitments," Dave Roberts, ESPN's head of NBA and studio production, said in a statement in late May. "While our new NBA Countdown team has been exceptional this season, we have a great relationship with Magic and the door is always open to work together."