Cardinals' J.J. Watt, Red Stars' Kealia Ohai Announce They're Expecting 1st Child

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt announced Thursday that he and his wife, National Women's Soccer League player Kealia Ohai Watt, are expecting their first child together.

Ohai and Watt began dating in 2016, got engaged in 2019 and married each other in 2020. Both Watt and Ohai are now set to become parents for the first time.

Watt, 33, is an 11-year NFL veteran who spent the first 10 years of his career with the Houston Texans before signing with the Cards last offseason.

With five Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro selections, as well as three NFL Defensive Player of the Year Awards and 102 career sacks, Watt is likely a future Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Watt is looking to bounce back in 2022 after he was limited to just seven games because of a shoulder injury last season.

The 30-year-old Ohai has been a professional soccer player since 2014 after starring collegiately at North Carolina.

She played for the Houston Dash from 2014-19 before getting traded to the Chicago Red Stars, her current team.

Ohai has made three career appearances for the United States women's national team and won a FIFA World Cup with the under-20 team in 2012. She also won the NCAA Division I national championship that year.