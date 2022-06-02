Knicks Rumors: Jalen Brunson's Father Rick Hired as Assistant amid Free-Agency Buzz

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The New York Knicks are reportedly finalizing a deal to sign Rick Brunson to serve as an assistant coach on Tom Thibodeau's staff, according to Ian Begley of SNY.

Brunson is the father of free-agent point guard Jalen Brunson, who is "on the Knicks' radar" this offseason, as the New York Post's Marc Berman reported in April.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.