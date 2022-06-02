Ryan Fitzpatrick Reportedly in Talks for 'Key Role' with Amazon After NFL Retirement

Ryan Fitzpatrick Reportedly in Talks for 'Key Role' with Amazon After NFL RetirementJune 2, 2022
Longtime NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is in contract discussions with Amazon about joining its football coverage in a "key role" following his on-field retirement, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Former Buffalo Bills running back Fred Jackson, a past teammate of Fitzpatrick, posted a screenshot Thursday of a text message he received from the 17-year veteran that indicated he will retire:
Fred Jackson @Fred22Jackson
Congrats on a Helluva career, Fitzy!! Loved sharing the field with you!! The gratitude is all mine!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BillsMafia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BillsMafia</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fitzmagic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fitzmagic</a> <a href="https://t.co/s7n4DsiLJ7">pic.twitter.com/s7n4DsiLJ7</a>
