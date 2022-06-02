X

    Ryan Fitzpatrick Reportedly in Talks for 'Key Role' with Amazon After NFL Retirement

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVJune 2, 2022

    AP Photo/Nick Wass

    Longtime NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is in contract discussions with Amazon about joining its football coverage in a "key role" following his on-field retirement, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

    Former Buffalo Bills running back Fred Jackson, a past teammate of Fitzpatrick, posted a screenshot Thursday of a text message he received from the 17-year veteran that indicated he will retire:

    Fred Jackson @Fred22Jackson

    Congrats on a Helluva career, Fitzy!! Loved sharing the field with you!! The gratitude is all mine!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BillsMafia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BillsMafia</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fitzmagic?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fitzmagic</a> <a href="https://t.co/s7n4DsiLJ7">pic.twitter.com/s7n4DsiLJ7</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.