Ryan Fitzpatrick Reportedly in Talks for 'Key Role' with Amazon After NFL Retirement

Longtime NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is in contract discussions with Amazon about joining its football coverage in a "key role" following his on-field retirement, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Former Buffalo Bills running back Fred Jackson, a past teammate of Fitzpatrick, posted a screenshot Thursday of a text message he received from the 17-year veteran that indicated he will retire:

