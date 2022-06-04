Updated 2022 WWE Hell in a Cell Match Card Ahead of PPV

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Sunday's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view will be headlined by perhaps the most brutal match type in all of WWE.

The long-running rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will culminate inside the cell and likely serve as the fitting main event of the show.

Additionally, Bianca Belair is set to put her Raw Women's Championship on the line against two of the top female Superstars of all time in Becky Lynch and Asuka, and Theory will defend the United States Championship against Mustafa Ali.

Here is a full rundown of the entire Hell in a Cell card, along with all the information you need for when, where and how to watch the premium live event.

Where: Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois

When: Sunday, June 5, at 8 p.m. ET

Watch: Peacock

WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Match Card

Hell in a Cell Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Asuka

United States Championship: Theory (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

Handicap Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Omos and MVP

Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan

Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel

No Holds Barred Match: Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin



Top Hell in a Cell Matches to Watch

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

In the third and perhaps final match of their rivalry, Rhodes and Rollins will go to battle inside Hell in a Cell and be looked upon to anchor the entire pay-per-view.

With top stars like Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar not scheduled for the event, Rhodes and Rollins will take center stage and likely be given every opportunity to steal the show in a lengthy and well-constructed match.

The first two matches between Rhodes and Rollins at WrestleMania 38 and WrestleMania Backlash were excellent, but their Hell in a Cell match has a solid chance to be even better given the environment.

On the final episode of Raw before Hell in a Cell, Rhodes and Rollins did well to increase interest in the match by going at each other in a wild brawl that had to be broken up by backstage personnel.

The American Nightmare and The Visionary both cut fantastic promos as well, ensuring that the WWE Universe is fully invested in their encounter.

During his time in AEW, Rhodes had a penchant for making himself bleed in big matches, which is something that has typically been frowned upon in WWE.

Rhodes has seemingly been given carte blanche to present himself the way he wants to in WWE, however, so it is fair to wonder if WWE will make an exception.

Regardless of whether Cody is allowed to bleed or not, he and Rollins should have a chance to put on a classic at Hell in a Cell.

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Asuka

Belair will face the biggest challenge of her reign as Raw women's champion at Hell in a Cell when she puts the title on the line in a Triple Threat against both Lynch and Asuka.

The EST finally got her revenge against Lynch at WrestleMania by beating her for the Raw Women's Championship, but Big Time Becks has been desperate to get the title back ever since.

She was temporarily distracted by the return of Asuka, who re-entered the fold recently after missing several months because of injury.

Lynch and Asuka traded wins on Raw, which led to both of them being given a title shot against Belair at Hell in a Cell in a match with show-stealing potential.

All three Superstars have shown in the past that they have chemistry with each other, so the expectation entering the pay-per-view is that they will be able to pull off something special as a trio.

It seems far too early to take the title off Belair, so she is the heavy favorite to win, but it is never necessarily a surprise when WWE has Lynch or Asuka win a championship.

The work rate in Sunday's Triple Threat match could rival any women's match in recent memory, and it should have a prime spot on a card that doesn't feature many matches.

Look for Belair vs. Lynch vs. Asuka to go a long way toward shaping what the WWE women's division will look like in the months to come.

Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan

The rivalry between Edge and AJ Styles is set to reach another level at Hell in a Cell, as several other Superstars will be involved as well.

Edge has formed a stable known as The Judgment Day along with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, and they will take on Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan in a six-person tag team match.

The Rated-R Superstar defeated Styles in singles matches at WrestleMania 38 and WrestleMania Backlash thanks to interference from Priest and Ripley, which is why Styles has enlisted some help from his friends.

Sunday's bout will be stacked with talent on both sides, and it will provide an opportunity for all of them to shine individually.

On top of the in-ring action, the possibility exists that someone else will emerge as a new member of The Judgment Day since Edge has been teasing new additions.

That could be someone who has no involvement with the storyline currently, or it could feature someone defecting with Balor seemingly the most logical candidate.

Whatever the case, there is plenty of intrigue surrounding the six-person tag, and it promises to be one of the best matches on the card.

