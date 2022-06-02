Report: Kevin Durant Initially 'Wasn't Keen' on Being Traded by Warriors After 2019

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers parlayed his relationship with Kevin Durant into convincing the two-time NBA Finals MVP into agreeing to a sign-and-trade deal when he left the team to join the Brooklyn Nets three years ago.

Per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Durant "wasn't keen on the idea of being traded at all" when he was an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2019.

Myers spoke with Durant and his business partner Rich Kleiman about agreeing to be part of a sign-and-trade in order for the Warriors to recoup some assets instead of losing him for nothing.

"Eventually Golden State added a highly protected future first-round pick (which has become a 2025 second-rounder) to make it worth Durant and the Nets' while," Shelburne wrote. "But the bedrock of this entire deal was the goodwill that had been built between Myers, Durant and Kleiman during their short-lived, but successful run together."

