Warriors Rumors: Bradley Beal Trade Was Explored by Golden State After 2021 Season

The Golden State Warriors reportedly explored a trade for Washington Wizards star guard Bradley Beal during their two-year hiatus from the playoffs.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Warriors general manager Bob Myers considered trying to speed up the process of getting the team back in contention by looking into trading for or signing a star to pair with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Shelburne noted that "nothing came together in a way they liked" regarding Beal, so the Warriors instead decided to keep and develop some of the supporting players already on the roster, such as Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole and Damion Lee.

The decision paid dividends, as the Warriors are back in the NBA Finals for the sixth time in eight seasons on the heels of two consecutive years out of the playoffs.

