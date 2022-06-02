Christian Pulisic Not 'Super Happy' with Fans' Level of Support for USMNT vs. Morocco

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Christian Pulisic expressed frustration with the amount of fan support for Wednesday's friendly between the United States men's national team and Morocco.

"For whatever reason, I'm not super happy with the amount of Americans here, however that works out, if I'm being completely honest," Pulisic said after the USMNT's 3-0 win. "But thanks to the ones who did come, and the support is always great from them."

MLS' official website noted the announced attendance at Cincinnati's TQL Stadium was 19,512 for the 26,000-seat venue.

