Matt Turner Makes Case to Be US Men's No. 1 GK in Win vs. Morocco

John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The United States Men's National Team defeated Morocco 3-0 on Wednesday in an international friendly match at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, in what was their first of four matches this month.

The match gave Gregg Berhalter a good look at his player pool ahead of the World Cup in Qatar this fall as players like Haji Wright, Joe Scally, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Malik Tillman saw a decent amount of time on the pitch.

While Wright, Brenden Aaronson and Timothy Weah found the back of the net in the win, and Christian Pulisic impressed, it was goalkeeper Matt Turner who drew a lot of the attention from American fans on Wednesday night after earning a clean sheet.

Many even called for Turner to replace Zack Steffen as the team's No. 1 goalkeeper entering the World Cup after making eight saves in the win.

Turner entered Wednesday's game with 16 appearances for the national team, including 12 wins and 11 clean sheets. He is now 13-2-2 with 12 shutouts since making his debut in 2021.

The 27-year-old has made a name for himself over the last several years after going undrafted out of Fairfield University.

He signed with the New England Revolution in 2016 and has emerged as the MLS side's top keeper. After going 17-7-4 with five clean sheets during the 2021 season, he earned the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Award and was named to the MLS Best XI.

Turner is also set to transfer to Premier League side Arsenal in June, a huge reward for his impressive performances in the MLS and for the national team over the last couple of years.

Meanwhile, Steffen has been with the U.S. national team since 2018 and is 14-4-7. In six games this year for the USMNT, the Manchester City keeper is 3-2-1 with two clean sheets.

With Turner pushing for Steffen's starting job, things should certainly be interesting as we inch closer to the World Cup in November.