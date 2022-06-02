X

    Matt Turner Makes Case to Be US Men's No. 1 GK in Win vs. Morocco

    Erin WalshJune 2, 2022

    John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images

    The United States Men's National Team defeated Morocco 3-0 on Wednesday in an international friendly match at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, in what was their first of four matches this month.

    The match gave Gregg Berhalter a good look at his player pool ahead of the World Cup in Qatar this fall as players like Haji Wright, Joe Scally, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Malik Tillman saw a decent amount of time on the pitch.

    While Wright, Brenden Aaronson and Timothy Weah found the back of the net in the win, and Christian Pulisic impressed, it was goalkeeper Matt Turner who drew a lot of the attention from American fans on Wednesday night after earning a clean sheet.

    Many even called for Turner to replace Zack Steffen as the team's No. 1 goalkeeper entering the World Cup after making eight saves in the win.

    Jeff Lemieux @jeff_lemieux

    "I just think right now the goalkeeping position is Matt Turner's to lose." - <a href="https://twitter.com/TaylorTwellman?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TaylorTwellman</a> <br><br>Turner doing what he does tonight with 2-3 key saves.

    Garrett Franks @garrett_franks

    Gotta be honest, Matt Turner is my #1 Goalkeeper heading into Qatar rn. He’s starting to look a lot more comfortable with his feet.

    Mitchell Boudreau @m_boudreau20

    I will be shocked if Matt Turner doesn’t have the starting job at the wc

    Dan Vaughn @THEDanVaughn

    Based on his play tonight, the only thing that will keep Matt Turner out of the starting role is Berhalter’s hubris. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a>

    Phil Bush @mooof23

    Maybe, and hear me out, we should have been playing Matt Turner all along <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a>

    Joe Maxwell @JoeMax1018

    Matt turner &gt; Zack steffen <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/USMNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USMNT</a>

    Yank on the Island @YankyMnt

    Matt Turner continues to prove why he’s the #1 and how large the gap really is

    ezra bloom @ezra_bloom

    Matt turner proving why he should be the #1 keeper for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/usmnt?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#usmnt</a> in tonight game <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USAvMAR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USAvMAR</a>

    Boston Red @BostonRed3047

    I’ve seen enough, Matt Turner is the guy

    TheMilkman @TheMilkIsHere

    Matt Turner needs to be the starter for the USMNT. <a href="https://t.co/m7VpQeAnFY">pic.twitter.com/m7VpQeAnFY</a>

    General Frank Lampard III CFC @vaphreak

    I just feel safe with Matt Turner in goal. His positioning is top notch

    Clueless Yanks @CluelessYanks

    Matt Turner is the best goalkeeper we have. End of discussion.

    Brett West @Bretty_Westside

    Matt Turner GK1

    Nick Rosser @NicholasRosser

    Ferreira has been good at linking up play, Matt Turner should be the #1, Pulisic is a 🐐, not impressed w the defense (we’ve conceded too many shots) <a href="https://t.co/3mjMsi4W8K">https://t.co/3mjMsi4W8K</a>

    Mitch @Colemama37

    Matt Turner &gt; Zac Steffen

    Turner entered Wednesday's game with 16 appearances for the national team, including 12 wins and 11 clean sheets. He is now 13-2-2 with 12 shutouts since making his debut in 2021.

    The 27-year-old has made a name for himself over the last several years after going undrafted out of Fairfield University.

    He signed with the New England Revolution in 2016 and has emerged as the MLS side's top keeper. After going 17-7-4 with five clean sheets during the 2021 season, he earned the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Award and was named to the MLS Best XI.

    Turner is also set to transfer to Premier League side Arsenal in June, a huge reward for his impressive performances in the MLS and for the national team over the last couple of years.

    Meanwhile, Steffen has been with the U.S. national team since 2018 and is 14-4-7. In six games this year for the USMNT, the Manchester City keeper is 3-2-1 with two clean sheets.

    With Turner pushing for Steffen's starting job, things should certainly be interesting as we inch closer to the World Cup in November.

