Warriors GM Says Luxury Tax Penalties Won't Prevent Jordan Poole Contract Extension

The Golden State Warriors may be well into the luxury tax, but it won't preclude them from signing Jordan Poole to a potential extension before October.

"No, no," Golden State Warriors president of basketball operations and general manager Bob Myers told Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports when asked if financial constraints could hamper their efforts to keep Poole. "I mean, thankfully work for an ownership group in Joe [Lacob] that has committed all kinds of resources to winning. And I know that because every time I asked him about roster and strategy, it's always winning."

