Bills' Josh Allen Confirms He Throws Up Before Every NFL Game

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match

The rest of the Buffalo Bills would be wise to steer clear of Josh Allen before taking the field.

During an interview ahead of Capital One's The Match on Wednesday, the quarterback confirmed he throws up before every game:

Allen has appeared in 61 games for the Bills since they selected him with the No. 7 pick in the 2018 NFL draft. That's a lot of pregame jitters, but the routine must be working because he is one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

The Wyoming product has thrown for more than 4,400 yards in each of the last two seasons and led Buffalo to the playoffs in each of the last three years.

The games only figure to get bigger if the Bills continue to live up to expectations and challenge for a Super Bowl title during the 2022 campaign, so Allen might have plenty of throwing up to do come the fall.

At least Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers can take solace in knowing it didn't seem like Allen was going to throw up before The Match.