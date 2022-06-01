2022 NBA Finals: League Announces Referees for Celtics vs. Warriors Matchup

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The NBA announced Wednesday the list of 12 officials who will work the upcoming NBA Finals series between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics:

Officials are awarded placement in playoff rounds based on their performance in previous games.

All 12 referees on the list were picked for the Finals last season as well, according to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

The most notable inclusion on the list is Scott Foster, who will be making his 15th appearance in the NBA Finals and has worked a total of 22 games.

The 28-year veteran has officiated 226 playoff games in his career, but he has become a divisive figure among basketball fans. He most recently worked the Celtics' Game 7 win over the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Final, which featuring a questionable ruling to take three points off the board for Miami.

Fans should also keep an eye on the games officiated by Eric Lewis, who is heading into his fourth NBA Finals series.

The Celtics have an 11-1 record in playoff games officiated by Lewis, while the Warriors are just 4-4 in those matchups. Boston had a perfect postseason record with Lewis on the floor until the Game 6 loss to the Heat last week.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals tips off Thursday at the Chase Center in San Francisco at 9 p.m. ET.