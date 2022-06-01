Bray Wyatt-WWE Speculation; Sasha Banks, Naomi Rumors; Jeff Hardy, Adam Cole Injured

Set Number: X161332 TK1

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe and All Elite Wrestling.

Wyatt Possibly Returning to WWE?

Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt sparked speculation Tuesday by changing his Twitter name and firing off multiple tweets teasing his return to professional wrestling.

While Wyatt has not competed for any wrestling company since getting released by WWE last summer, he has been going by his real name of Windham Rotunda, and his Twitter handle remains @Windham6.

His Twitter name is now "WYATT 6," however, which caused fans to suggest a return to WWE could be in his future.

Since Bray Wyatt is his WWE name and can't be used elsewhere, there is some thought that adopting the Wyatt name again could be a clue that he is WWE-bound.

Wyatt also posted three tweets consecutively about his impending return to wrestling:

He also updated his profile picture to a moth that appears to have the face of The Fiend scribbled out:

Although it may just be a coincidence, the fact that Wyatt is tweeting about a return now makes the timing interesting, as WWE's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view is on Sunday.

Seth Rollins is competing in the main event against Cody Rhodes in a Hell in a Cell match, and Wyatt has some well-documented history with Rollins inside the cell.

At Hell in a Cell 2019, Rollins and The Fiend faced each other inside the cell, and Rollins won by referee stoppage. The match was roundly criticized and viewed as one of the worst Hell in a Cell matches of all time since it was supposed to be an anything-goes affair.

It took Rollins a while to get back in the good graces of the WWE Universe after that, and it can be argued that Wyatt never fully recovered.

Having Wyatt confront Rollins inside the cell at Hell in a Cell would be a full-circle moment and could possibly start the healing process for both men.

Failing that, an AEW debut can't be ruled out for Wyatt either, as Dynamite is taking place in Los Angeles on Wednesday and AEW President Tony Khan could want a splashy debut on the show in the form of another former WWE star.

Update on Banks, Naomi's Status with WWE

Since getting suspended indefinitely a couple of weeks ago, Sasha Banks and Naomi reportedly haven't had much contact with WWE.

According to Fightful Select (h/t WrestlingInc's Eric Mutter), Sasha and Naomi have had "minuscule to nonexistent" contact with WWE, and all of their future travel plans have been canceled by the company.

WWE suspended Banks and Naomi indefinitely after they walked out during a recent episode of Raw. The then-WWE women's tag team champions had been scheduled to compete in the six-pack challenge main event that night against Becky Lynch, Asuka, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H.

WWE changed the match to Lynch vs. Asuka in the middle of the show and subsequently released the following statement regarding Banks and Naomi walking out:

On the ensuing episode of SmackDown, it was announced that Sasha and Naomi had been both suspended and stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Fightful Select (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News) reported the night of the walkout that Naomi had been scheduled to win the six-pack challenge and face Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell.

That reportedly led to Banks and Naomi expressing concern about what that meant for them as a tag team and leaving the building when the booking of the match wasn't changed.

While Fightful hasn't been able to confirm a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer that Banks and Naomi have been suspended without pay, it did note that it spoke to a WWE higher-up who said WWE is unlikely to freeze the contracts of Sasha and Naomi if they aren't being paid.

If that is the case, Banks and Naomi could both possibly become free agents soon, as former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide recently said on The Ringer's Masked Man Show (h/t Mutter) that he had heard both of their WWE contracts were set to expire in the next two months.

Although there has been no confirmation regarding the contractual status of Banks or Naomi, two of WWE's top female Superstars hitting free agency at the same time would be huge news in wrestling and a possible coup for a competitor like AEW if they are able to land one or both of them.

Jeff Hardy, Cole Out of AEW Match with Injuries

Tony Khan announced Tuesday that Jeff Hardy and Adam Cole had been removed from a scheduled 10-man tag team match set for Wednesday's episode of Dynamite in Los Angeles.

The original match would have seen Jeff team with his brother Matt Hardy as well as Jurassic Express and Christian Cage against Cole, The Young Bucks and reDRagon.

With Jeff and Cole out, Khan noted that Darby Allin is replacing Jeff in the match and New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Hikuleo is taking the place of Cole.

Both Jeff and Cole competed at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on Sunday in winning efforts.

Jeff and Matt Hardy defeated The Young Bucks in a tag team match, while Cole beat Samoa Joe in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation men's tournament.

Although Cole didn't show any obvious signs of injury or distress, Hardy did seem to be laboring at times during his match, as he struggled to get to the top rope and gain his footing on a couple of occasions.

Despite that, Jeff gutted it out and finished the match, and he even completed a huge spot with a Swanton Bomb to the outside of the ring on top of the steel steps.

While Hardy and Cole are big losses from Wednesday's match, it should still be a highly entertaining affair given all the talent involved.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: profanity).