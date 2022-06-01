Tommy Pham: Mike Trout 'Worst Commissioner in Fantasy Sports' After Joc Pederson Slap

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham cast some of the blame for his fantasy football-related altercation with Joc Pederson on league commissioner Mike Trout, calling the Angels star the "worst commissioner in fantasy sports."

"Trout did a terrible job, man," Pham told reporters Tuesday. "Trout's the worst commissioner in fantasy sports. Because he allowed a lot of s--t to go on and he could've solved it all."

Pham was suspended three games by Major League Baseball for slapping Giants outfielder Joc Pederson in the face Friday over a dispute between the two over injured reserve rules. Pederson maintained he did not break any rules.

Pham accused Pederson of only telling half of the story, saying the league had its own rules separate from the ESPN app. He also offered some level of sympathy to Trout, who was seemingly thrust into the commissionership he never wanted.

"Nobody wanted to be commissioner; I didn't want to be the f--king commissioner. I've got other s--t to do. He didn't want to do it. We put it on him. It was kind of our fault too, because we made him commissioner," Pham said.

As anyone who has ever run a fantasy sports league knows, it tends to be a thankless position. You're required to find time a time that works in the schedule of 9-15 other adults for a draft, settle in-league disputes that could swing thousands of dollars and be on a constant lookout for group-chat squabbles.

Trout has not made any comment regarding his involvement in the league, which had a $10,000 buy-in and required the last-place finisher to pay an additional $10,000. Manny Machado, Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas were among the other players in the league.

Pham said he quit the league midseason in protest.

"I looked at it like he was f--king with my money along with the disrespect," Pham said of Pederson.

In addition to their beef over fantasy sports, Pham accused Pederson of making disrespectful comments about the San Diego Padres, Pham's team last season.