Report: Quin Snyder Could Leave as Jazz Head Coach Despite Talks With Front Office

Quin Snyder is widely considered one of the best coaches in the NBA, but his time with the Utah Jazz may reportedly end before his current contract expires.

Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported that even following "weeks of conversations with ownership and management" the coach's future is "unclear and a possibility exists that he could decide to end his eight-year tenure with the franchise."

Snyder has two years remaining on his deal if his option for 2023-24 is included. According to the report, Utah offered to extend the deal and would be fine with the coach returning on his current contract without any changes.

Yet the discussions continue with no timetable and at least the possibility he could be done in Utah and "one of the most sought-after candidates in 2023 and beyond."

Snyder is 372-264 during his eight seasons with the Jazz and led them to the playoffs in each of the last six campaigns. That is a far cry from the team that went 25-57 in 2013-14 during the season before he arrived, and nobody in the NBA had a better record than Utah's 52-20 mark in 2020-21.

However, the team has not yet parlayed the regular-season success into deep postseason runs with three second-round losses and three first-round losses.

This past season ended with a six-game loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the first round, and the future may not include the jump fans are surely looking for considering Wojnarowski and MacMahon noted the team is "projected to be deep into the luxury tax again" with "limited roster flexibility."

Then there is the issue of whether Utah will bring back both Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert with no shortage of rumors that the pair of stars could be headed toward a split this offseason.

For now, uncertainty seems to be the theme of the Jazz's offseason. Losing one of the best coaches in the league would only contribute to that notion.