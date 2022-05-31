Former Chiefs RB Darrel Williams Agrees to 1-Year Contract with Cardinals

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Running back Darrel Williams has found a new home.

The Arizona Cardinals announced on Tuesday that they signed Williams to a one-year deal. The fifth-year veteran had spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

