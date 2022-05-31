Kevin Durant Responds to Draymond Green's Comments on Stephen Curry: '100% False'

Set Number: X162650 TK1

Kevin Durant chimed in on Twitter after Draymond Green argued Stephen Curry had to deal with more double-teams when they all were teammates on the Golden State Warriors:

Green discussed Curry's legacy on The Colin Cowherd Podcast:

"Steph Curry got double-teamed probably seven times the amount that KD did in a given series," Green said in the interview, which was quoted in the tweetthat led to Durant's response.

The Warriors won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018, and Durant took home Finals MVP both times. The squad also won in 2015 without Durant, although Andre Iguodala won Finals MVP instead of Curry.

Though some have held the lack of a Finals MVP award against Curry when considering his legacy, the guard has impressed during the title runs.

The superstar averaged 26.0 points per game during the 2015 Finals, nearly 10 more than any other teammate. Iguodala averaged 16.3 points while Klay Thompson scored 15.8, although voters recognized the former's effort defending LeBron James.

In 2017, Curry averaged 26.8 points compared to Durant's 35.2, though he took 3.4 fewer shots per game and dished 9.4 assists. His 27.5 scoring average in 2018 was just short of Durant's 28.8, and his 37 points in the clinching Game 4 might have been too late for voters to change their minds after he totaled 11 in Game 3.

Regardless, Curry has been elite with the pressure on, averaging 26.4 points per game in the playoffs during his career compared to 24.3 in the regular season. He has averaged 26.5 points in five Finals appearances with a 92.7 free-throw percentage.

This comes despite increased attention from defenses throughout his career and especially in the Finals.

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue, who coached the Cleveland Cavaliers in three straight Finals against Golden State, said after the Clippers beat the Warriors in February: "You've got to remember, in 2017 and 2018, we blitzed [Curry] with Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson on the floor. That's how dangerous I think he is."

Even if Durant disputes the number of double-teams Curry faced, opponents clearly focused on the guard while leaving space for Durant.