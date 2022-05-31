Becky Lynch Tweets Chris Jericho; WWE Rumors on AJ Styles and The Miz; MJF-AEW Rumors

Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Becky Lynch Wants 'No Smoke' From Chris Jericho

On Monday's Raw, Becky Lynch used an interesting phrase to describe herself, calling herself a "wizard" for her ability to take away Bianca Belair's championship in the blink of an eye.

As you might know, Chris Jericho is currently calling himself "The Wizard" over on AEW. While Lynch's comment was more of a one-off than building a new nickname for herself, she made sure to clear up the air and make sure there was no beef with Jericho.

Lynch's increasingly manic gimmick has been one of the best-running things on WWE programming since her loss to Belair at WrestleMania. Each week brings a new hairstyle, a new pair of sunglasses, a whole new wardrobe as The Man becomes increasingly frustrated with her inability to get back the gold.

Jericho is throwing fireballs in people's faces as part of a cosplay boyband and having blood-and-mustard-fueled matches.

Even if Lynch drops off the "wizard" line a couple times moving forward, there's more than enough room for these two different kinds of wildly entertaining wizards in professional wrestling.

For everyone's sake, let's hope they never change.

AJ Styles, The Miz Slated for SmackDown Appearances

WWE's brand split has been only loosely in place for months now, so it's no surprise when we see so-called SmackDown superstars popping up on Raw and vice versa.

As far as the go-home SmackDown for this week's Hell in a Cell, it appears we'll be getting appearances from AJ Styles and The Miz, per PWInsider. It's unclear whether they'll be having a match or a promo segment.

The Miz is currently on a promotional jaunt ahead of the season premiere of Miz and Mrs. while bouncing around a number of other feuds to add fuel to the fire. He's not currently slated to have a match at Sunday's premium live event, though one could be set up Friday night.

Styles is set to team up with Finn Balor and Liv Morgan to take on The Judgment Day. Odds are that feud will be furthered when Styles makes his appearance at the house he built.

MJF, AEW Relationship Update

Whew.

There's not really much else to say about the whirlwind of controversy surrounding MJF and AEW. MJF spent the entire weekend putting a scare into the wrestling world by not showing up to a meet-and-greet Saturday and scheduling a plane out of Las Vegas before eventually coming to the arena (late) and doing the job to Wardlow.

Tony Khan has refused to comment on the situation, and MJF's only public comments came via Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful that did little other than confirm we likely won't be seeing him for a while on AEW programming.

With the two eyes of the storm not giving out much information, all that's left is reporting sourced from people close to the situation. Sapp reported MJF and AEW management were set to speak before leaving Las Vegas, but no details on the contents of the meeting have been made available.

Following the departures of Sasha Banks and Naomi from WWE programming, this has been a time of talents making borderline unprecedented stands. In the case of Banks and Naomi, it's creative frustration. In the case of MJF, it's apparently long-simmering frustration with his contractual situation.

AEW and WWE have also handled these matters far differently. AEW's kept itself quiet, while WWE went on the offensive and ripped Banks and Naomi as the talent stayed silent.

Your mileage may vary on both strategies, but we'll see which of the three winds up being back on our televisions first.

