Mavericks' Mark Cuban: 'No Chance' I'd Be Interested in Buying Pittsburgh Pirates

Mark Cuban is one of the most high-profile governors in the NBA, but don't expect him to add the Pittsburgh Pirates to his portfolio.

The Dallas Mavericks governor responded to a tweet from Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette discussing whether he would buy the Pirates with the simple message of "no chance."

Cuban purchased the Mavericks in 2000 and has never been shy about spending money to better the team on the court.

Dallas reached the Western Conference Finals this season and has made the playoffs 18 times in 22 years since Cuban took over. It reached the NBA Finals twice in that span and won the title during the 2010-11 campaign.

The idea of Cuban coming to Major League Baseball is not a new one.

After all, he attempted to purchase the Chicago Cubs before they ultimately went to the Ricketts family. A source told the Chicago Sun-Times around that time there was "zero chance" then-commissioner Bud Selig would have allowed the outspoken Cuban to buy the team (h/t ESPN).

Cuban previously said he had "no regrets at all" about losing out on the chance to purchase the Cubs during an appearance on 670 The Score's McNeil & Parkins Show.

"The reality is, when I was going into it (in 2008), my kids were really young," he said. "Now they're 10, 13 and 16, and they're too much fun. And between 82 games for the NBA and 162 games (for MLB), plus the playoffs for both, I would've missed a whole lot of them growing up that I'm glad I'm not missing."

Frankly, purchasing the Cubs and Pirates would be two drastically different situations.

The Cubs are one of the most famous franchises in all of American sports with an iconic stadium, major market, large fanbase and plenty of national exposure to fall back on even during down seasons. The Pirates have made it past the National League Wild Card Game just once since the 1992 season and are routinely near the bottom of the league in payroll.

Cuban could change the spending aspect, but he would still have to convince marquee free agents to come to Pittsburgh if the team was ever going to be a true contender.

It seems he has no interest in doing so and is content with helping build a championship contender in Dallas.