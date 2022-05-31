Celtics News: Jaylen Brown Earns $965K Contract Bonus as Boston Reaches NBA Finals

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

Jaylen Brown is almost $1 million richer after helping guide the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals.

ESPN's Bobby Marks noted Brown will receive a $964,286 bonus because of Boston's Finals run. Continued progress could carry implications for the team's salary cap situation for the 2022-23 season.

Brown has been excellent throughout the postseason, averaging 22.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals. He's shot 48.5 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from beyond the arc.

The four-year, $106.3 million extension he signed with the Celtics in 2019 has been a bit of a bargain. The 25-year-old made his first All-Star team in 2020-21 and was instrumental in Boston's second-half turnaround this season.

Brown isn't eligible to hit free agency until 2024, so he won't be able to immediately cash in on the team's success with a new deal. But it's safe to say getting to the Finals is bound to raise his earning potential with the Celtics or another team should he enter the open market.