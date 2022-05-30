CJ McCollum Joins ESPN as Analyst; Will Debut During Warriors vs. Celtics Game 1

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum is entering the broadcast booth for the 2022 NBA Finals.

McCollum agreed to a deal to join ESPN as an NBA analyst, ESPN announced Monday (h/t the Associated Press). He will make his debut on ESPN2's alternate broadcast of Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

The deal comes as little surprise considering McCollum, who received a journalism degree from Lehigh University, has made appearances on ESPN in the past.

"I am excited to bring what I feel is my unique perspective, based on my vast knowledge of the game that I've gained during my nine years as a player in the NBA," McCollum said in a statement. "To have an opportunity to put my journalism background to use on the largest stage with the many talented professionals at ESPN is a dream come true."

In addition to working the NBA Finals, McCollum will be starting a podcast with ESPN, work as an analyst during NBA Summer League and make appearances on studio shows.

He joins a number of players that make broadcast appearances during the season, including Warriors veteran Draymond Green, who signed a deal with Turner Sports in January to appear on Inside the NBA and other company content.

The Portland Trail Blazers selected McCollum 10th in the 2013 NBA draft, and he spent eight-plus seasons with the franchise before being traded to the Pelicans during the 2021-22 season.

In 26 games with the Pelicans, he averaged 24.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.3 steals. His efforts helped New Orleans reach the playoffs, though the Pelicans were eliminated by the Phoenix Suns in the first round.